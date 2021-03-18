FEMA site says vaccines going unused just as J&J shipments stall

It may become more difficult to track down a Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Florida. Governor DeSantis says new shipments are not expected anytime soon.

While the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) site in Orlando is out of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they are still offering Pfizer, and on Wednesday, 450 vaccines were leftover.

A FEMA spokesperson said that open vials of the vaccine left over at the end of the day will be administered to anyone waiting -- but that only amounts to about five or so people. The rest of the unused vaccines go back into storage and that has some people very frustrated.

"That’s really sad because I know a lot of people are looking for them," said Carolyn Rickart.

Yet some people, like Greg and Ingrid Watson, only want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and with this site being all out, they walked away.

"We don’t know when it’s gonna come in, so we’ll just have to keep coming down," Ingrid Watson said.

That could be another two to three weeks. Until then, the FEMA vaccination site at Valencia College West Campus can administer up to 2,500 Pfizer vaccines a day.

The FEMA site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and does not require an appointment.

