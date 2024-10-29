Felon arrested after officer-involved shooting in Orlando to remain in jail
ORLANDO, Fla. - New details have emerged about Cliff Francois, a felon arrested after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Orlando on Sunday night.
Francois appeared before a judge Monday afternoon and will remain behind bars.
Orlando police say Francois, who was already out on bond for a prior arrest in July, attempted to flee from officers on Sunday. He drove off, struck another vehicle, and then drove toward an officer, who fired a shot, according to the Orlando Police Department. Francois was arrested on multiple charges.
Investigators revealed that Francois had been out on bail after a previous incident, in which he allegedly fled from police nearly three months ago. State Attorney Andrew Bain addressed concerns over why a convicted felon was granted bond in the first case.
"We have to address the people that repeatedly harm our community," Bain said. "We cannot function as a safe and prosperous society if people continually put others in danger."
Francois' bond has since been revoked.
