Rifle, ammunition found Central Florida student's dorm room, police say

The Brief A Rollins College student was arrested after a rifle and ammunition were found in his dorm room. Constantine Demtriades, 21, claimed he shoots as a hobby and returned late from Thanksgiving. The AK-15 semi-automatic rifle was found under his bed.



A Central Florida college student was arrested after a semi-automatic rifle was found in his dorm room.

Officials said the Rollins College's assistant campus safety director searched the student's room after ammunition was shipped to his dorm.

Constantine Demtriades, 21, was arrested for possessing a deadly weapon on school property, Rollins College in Winter Park, Fl.

What we know:

Constantine Demtriades, 21, was arrested on Dec. 3 after campus officials and Winter Park Police found a rifle in his dorm room at Rollins College in Winter Park.

Demtriades is facing a single charge: possession of a weapon on school property.

The backstory:

Officials say they discovered Demtriades had a rifle in his room after ammunition – purchased online – was delivered to Rollins College and was addressed to Demtriades. He admitted to buying the ammunition online and "was not under the impression that it was against the law to posses ammunition on campus," the report said.

Demtriades is a senior at Rollins College.

He shares a dorm room with three people, but has a bedroom to himself.

An unloaded AR-15 gun was found on the left side under his bed, an arrest report said.

Police also found an unsecured black carrying case with one loaded magazine and five empty magazines. A black security vest, ear protection, ear protection and a pistol storage case were also found, police said.

What they're saying:

Demtriades told police he shoots as a hobby – saying he has a valid conceal and carry permit in New Jersey. Demtriades said he had just returned from New Jersey for Thanksgiving, but he came home to the dorm late and had a school presentation in the morning.

Demtriades told police he didn't have any bad intentions. He told police he keeps his bedroom locked at all times and usually keeps his gun at his friend's house.

Demtriades said he only brought the gun to school one other time.

Rollins College responds

In a statement to FOX 35, Rollins College said it received a report on Wednesday, Dec. 3 that a student had violated the college's weapons policy.

"After receiving this information, we immediately initiated an investigation," the statement said. "We quickly identified and contacted the student, who cooperated fully with College officials and local law enforcement as we investigated the matter further. The student was arrested and is not permitted to be on campus while we proceed with the student conduct process."

What's next:

Demtriades was arrested without incident and was transferred to the Winter Park Police Department for booking.