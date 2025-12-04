Anna Kepner death aftermath: Upcoming custody hearing follows tragedy

The Brief A custody court hearing between Anna Kepner's stepmom and her ex-husband will take place Dec. 5 Anna's father, Christopher Kepner, was ordered to appear. According to court documents, a DCF employee and people affiliated with Anna's school are expected to attend.



In an upcoming custody court hearing, it's possible more information about Anna Kepner's death may be released.

What we know:

Anna Kepner – an 18-year-old girl from Titusville – was found dead onboard a cruise ship, Carnival Horizon on Nov. 7.

Anna Kepner,18, died on a Carnival Horizon cruise on Nov. 7. The FBI is conducting an investigation into her death.

Since her death, very few details have been publicly released by law enforcement, the FBI, or the Medical Examiner's Office. Most details have come from court filings and documents connected to unrelated family matters within the Kepner Family, or from interviews with family members and friends.

What is the hearing about?

Shauntel Hudson – Anna's stepmom – has an ongoing custody case with her ex-husband – with whom she shares children, including a 16-year-old who's being investigated by the FBI in connection to Kepner's death.

To be clear, the FBI has not confirmed its investigation nor named anyone a suspect. FOX 35 and other outlets have reached out to the FBI several times regarding the case.

The hearing will specifically address removing the stepmom’s other children from her custody and putting them in the care of their father. The father is claiming that the kids should be immediately removed because of the cruise ship death and circumstances surrounding the vacation and FBI investigation, FOX 35's Esther Bower reported.

Hudson previously filed a motion for a gag order in the case, claiming through an attorney that the public exposure and reporting on the case and subsequent fillings could lead to "possible irreversible harm" to the children and family or could jeopardize the investigation and presumed defense. A Brevard County judge ruled that the custody case involving Anna’s stepmother and her ex-husband will remain open to the public.

Anna Kepner, 18, died on a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 8. Her death is being investigated by the FBI.

Who's expected to appear at the Dec. 5 hearing?

The family custody hearing is set for 9 a.m. at the Viera Courthouse.

New subpoena documents FOX 35 obtained show that a Florida Department of Children and Families employee, two people affiliated with Kepner's school – Temple Christian School – and Kepner's father, Christopher, are expected to attend the Dec. 5 hearing.

It's not known if Kepner will attend, after documents show he did not receive court papers in person, rather they were left on a car registered to Kepner.

Anna Kepner key details released in unrelated court documents, hearings

- The FBI could be launching a criminal investigation into one of the stepmom's children.

- A 16-year-old step-sibling is part of an "open F.B.I. investigation" related to Kepner's death.

- The 16-year-old is now living with a relative of his mother.

- Anna Kepner and her 16-year-old stepbrother stayed in the same room.

- Kepner's stepbrother was taken to the hospital immediately after the Carnival cruise ship docked at PortMiami.

- Kepner's mother filed a gag order, claiming that reporting on the case and subsequent fillings could lead to "possible irreversible harm" to the children.

- Anna Kepner is suspected of being murdered.

Who was Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

What happened to Anna Kepner?

Anna Kepner, 18, died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship. The ship was already on its way back from its Caribbean destinations. It arrived at PortMiami on Saturday morning.

Authorities also have access to records of room key swipes aboard the ship, the source told FOX News Digital.

No arrest has been made yet in the case. The Miami Medical Examiner has also not released a cause of death. However, in new court filings in the custody case, it says Anna was found dead under her bed on the cruise by asphyxiation.

As of Dec. 4, a medical examiner has not determined her cause of death.

Timeline of events following Anna Kepner's death

Nov. 7 — Anna Kepner was found dead aboard Carnival Horizon cruise ship while out at sea.

Nov. 8 — Carnival Horizon returns to PortMiami.

Nov. 9 — Temple Christian School posts a tribute for Anna Kepner on Facebook.

Nov. 10 — Carnival cruise line confirmed a passenger died aboard its Horizon ship, forcing the ship to return to Miami. A memorial is held outside Temple Christian School. Anna Kepner's vehicle is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Nov. 11 — Anna Kepner's obituary was posted online.

Nov. 11 — FOX 35 talks with one of Anna's best friends, who remembered her as joyful.

Nov. 18 — Court filing indicates a potential FBI criminal investigation related to Anna Kepner's death.

Nov. 19 — FOX 35 talks with Anna's mom, who shared memories of her daughter and described her a joyful, compassionate young woman.

Nov. 20 — Celebration of Life for Anna Kepner in Titusville.

Nov. 20 – Anna Kepner's stepmother's attorney motioned for a gag order – preventing future information related to the FBI investigation from being released.

Nov. 20 – Anna Kepner is suspected of being murdered.

Nov. 25 – Anna Kepner was cremated, FOX News reported.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the judge will make a ruling on Friday about where the kids need to go. The FBI has also not released any information about their investigation.