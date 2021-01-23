'Feed the Need' food giveaway helps more than 500 Apopka families

People in need lined-up for free food at Apopka High School, Saturday morning.

Anthony Gilcrease was among them.

"Food giveaway," Gilcrease said. "We all could use that!"

Organizers said they were giving out enough to feed more than 500 families. People in line said they're not just looking to get food for themselves.

"I'm helping my ex-wife, my daughter from her, my mother, and my sister," Gilcrease said.

Organizers with Sen. Randolph Bracy's office said the demand showed how desperate many people remained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You can tell by the impact that our community has, there is such a great need that due to COVID and loss of unemployment, lost wages, lost healthcare, our community is struggling," said Charlean Gatlin, a former aide to Bracy.

Volunteers kept working until they gave out all the food. They said it felt good to help.

"It feels like I'm doing my part," said volunteer Tallie Washington. "Everyone should find something to do to help somebody, and that is something I try and do every day is just make sure I help somebody in need. There's always somebody that has some type of need."

Organizers said it was the 13th food giveaway they'd put together since the pandemic started. They're planning to hold another one in May.