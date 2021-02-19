Federal COVID-19 vaccination sites coming to Florida, including Orlando

The State of Florida is getting four more federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The sites will be established in Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Friday.

The sites are:

Tampa Greyhound Track

755 E. Waters Ave.

Tampa, FL 33604

Valencia College – West Campus

1800 S. Kirkman Road

Orlando, FL 32811

Gateway Mall

5200 Norwood Ave

Jacksonville, FL 32208

Miami Dade Community College (North Campus)

11380 NW 27th Ave.

Miami, FL 33167

The sites are expected to open on March 3 and will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials said each site will administer about 2,000 vaccines per day.

They also said each site will have two smaller, mobile satellite sites that will each conduct about 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas.

Each established site, along with its two mobile sites are expected to offer 3,000 vaccinations per day.

These sites are opening through a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Department of Defense, the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida National Guard.

The state will utilize the current preregistration system.

To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can visit myvaccine.fl.gov.