Orange County Convention Center to vaccine 3K people per day

article

Beginning Monday, Orange County will be increasing the number of people vaccinated at the Convention Center every day.

The number is going from 2,500 to 3,000 each day. Officials are adding more vaccine stations thanks to help from the Orlando Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue who are now helping with vaccinations.

"We've been doing about 260 an hour," said Dr. Raul Pino. "That gives us the ability to vaccinate about 16 to 17 vehicles at the same time."

RELATED: Women, 34 and 44, dressed up as seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine, officials say

Desperation to get the COVID-19 vaccine is hitting a new level in Orange County as seniors are still struggling to get an appointment, with some people under the age limit trying to cheat the system.

Orange County officials say two women are accused of disguising themselves as senior citizens to get the shot. They were caught and issued trespass warnings.

Advertisement

For now, COVID vaccines are still only available to healthcare workers and Floridians age 65 and up.

Orange County's appointment portal opens again on Monday morning at 9 a.m.

The vaccines are free.

So far, more than 2.5 million people in Florida have received their coronavirus vaccines. Since December, nearly 3.8 million doses have been given out.