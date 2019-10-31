FDOT: Portion of I-4 in Downtown Orlando to close overnight to accommodate traffic shift

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says that eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4) will be closed between Gore Street and South Street starting midnight on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday.

They said that the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp from State Road (S.R.) 408 will also close between these times to accommodate the construction. The entrance ramps between Anderson Street and westbound S.R. 408 will remain open though.

These closures will reportedly accommodate a traffic shift.