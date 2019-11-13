FDOT alerts drivers to new exit ramp pattern in Maitland

article

The Florida Department of Transporation is alerting drivers to a recent traffic shift for the eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4) exit to eastbound and westbound Maitland Boulevard (State Road 414).

The change, that went into effect early Wednesday, caused much confusion for commuters and created backups through Maitland and Altamonte Springs.

The exit point from eastbound I-4 to westbound Maitland Boulevard (90B) now begins approximately a quarter of a mile sooner and combines with the exit ramp to eastbound Maitland Boulevard (90A). The eastbound exit ramp splits to provide access to both directions of Maitland Boulevard.

The eastbound I-4 exit is now in its final configuration and access to eastbound and westbound Maitland Boulevard will remain combined on the same ramp.

The eastbound I-4 exit to westbound Maitland Boulevard (State Road 414) will be closed tonight for additional work along the ramp from 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 13 through 5:30 a.m. Thursday, November 14.

To bypass the closure, traffic will detour east on I-4 to the eastbound exit to State Road (S.R.) 436. Motorists will travel west on S.R. 436 then turn left onto southbound S. R. 434. Continue south to Maitland Boulevard.

This story was written out of Lake Mary, Florida.