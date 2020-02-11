FDLE identifies 2 suspects in abduction of 3-year-old girl from Apopka home

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has identified two of the suspects in custody in regards to a three-year-old girl that was abducted on Monday.

The Apopka Police Department said that three-year-old Madeline Mejia was abducted just after 6 a.m. on Monday morning. Her father was grabbing the keys out to his vehicle outside of an Apoka home when he heard his daughter scream and saw somebody in a black Honda with temporary Texas tags departing the area. He followed the vehicle until he lost sight of them and returned home to retrieve his cell phone and call police.

Hours later, the girl was discovered on Interstate 10 near mile marker 208 in Leon County with three other people in the car. They completed a traffic stop on the vehicle and found Madeline safe. FHP said that three men and one woman were taken into custody and will be extradited to Central Florida.

MORE NEWS: Search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez nearly 5 months after disappearance; $75K reward offered

The FDLE identified 19-year-old Tania Fortin-Duarte and 19-year-old Kevin Olmeda-Velis as two of the four suspects in custody. They are at the Leon County Jail.

Advertisement

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.