FDA to review Johnson & Johnson, Moderna COVID booster shots

Thursday could be a make-or-break day for two new coronavirus vaccine booster candidates.

The Food and Drug Administration will review the candidates from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The FDA says a preview of J & J's presentation looks good, but Moderna is having trouble convincing the Feds of the need for a third dose.

That’s because the first two doses are still considered effective.

RELATED: J&J COVID-19 booster shot needs more evidence, FDA analysis suggests

Both are currently authorized for emergency use in people ages 18 and older. Health officials say they are hopeful that more people will continue to get vaccinated.

"They should all bolster our confidence that we have a rigorous, independent and transparent review process for vaccines in our country," said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

RELATED: Fully vaccinated and had COVID-19? No rush for a booster shot, experts say

Right now the CDC is reporting nearly 188 million people are now fully vaccinated and about 8 million people have now gotten a booster shot.

The advisory meetings will take place both Thursday and Friday. The committee will also discuss new data on mixing COVID-19 vaccines from different brands.

Advertisement



