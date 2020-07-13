Father says flags flown to honor his son and country were stolen from his front yard

A father proud of his son serving in the U.S. Marine Corps flies two flags to show his support.

He says both flags were stolen.

Signs of patriotism are proudly shown in a quiet Sanford neighborhood as the American flag is flown from home to home.

"It really represents the freedom it provides to everybody. It really should unite everybody under one symbol and that’s why we fly that flag."

That’s why neighbor Patrick Inlow is disappointed after discovering an empty flag holder outside his own home.

Two of his flags are missing.

"The other day we noticed it was gone. We had the American flag with the U.S. Marine Corp flag right below it," he said.

It’s especially upsetting because Inlow's son joined the U.S. Marine Corp a couple of years ago.

He flew that flag to support him and others.

"To represent everybody who has served before us, as most of our family members have served in the military as well," Inlow said.

As he sets up his new flag, Inlow said he believes someone was trying to prove a point, one that’s unpatriotic.

He thinks Old Glory deserves much better than this.

"I just hope people can come together a little bit more and have conversations with each other as opposed to being so divided as they are right now," Inlow said.

He says he paid around $40 for his new American flag.

He says he plans to go to the recruitment center and get a Marine flag to honor his son.

He's looking for a higher place to hang his stars and stripes so they’ll stay forever.

Inlow says he's grateful to those who protect our freedom.

"Hopefully, one day, whoever did this kinda realizes what they did and then maybe they can pay it forward and work towards being a better person someday on their own," he said.