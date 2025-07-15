Fatburger set to open dozens of new locations in Florida

The Brief Florida will get 40 new Fatburger restaurant locations in the next few years. Fatburger, a popular California-based burger chain, is known for its hand-pressed beef patties, onion rings and homemade chili. Currently, there are two Fatburger locations in Florida: one in Celebration and another in Riverview.



Florida will get 40 new Fatburger restaurant locations in the next few years, according to parent company FAT Brands.

Fatburger expanding in the Sunshine State

What we know:

Dozens of new Fatburger locations are planned across Florida over the next 10 years.

Fat Brands Inc., the parent company of Fatburger, says 40 new locations are in the works thanks to a new development deal with existing franchisee Whole Factor Inc.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The development deal comes just a few years after FAT Brands and Whole Factor signed a 14-restaurant deal focused on Orlando and Tampa.

The Fatburger Tampa location opened on June 19, 2023, and the Fatburger Celebration location opened on Feb. 22, 2024. These two locations are currently the only ones in Florida.

Fatburger is bringing its fan favorites to the Sunshine State with 40 new restaurant openings over the next 10 years. (Credit: Fatburger)

What they're saying:

"Two years ago, Fatburger made its return to the state of Florida after a 20-year absence, and we are not looking back," Taylor Wiederhorn, co-CEO and chief development officer of FAT Brands, said. "Our Riverview and Celebration locations have exceeded expectations with an incredible fanbase that loves our cooked-to-order burgers, fries and hand-scooped milkshakes. Whole Factor is an excellent partner that understands what makes Fatburger such a unique, beloved brand, and their future growth will cement Fatburger as a key burger player in the state of Florida."

"We are excited to grow Fatburger across the state with Whole Factor Inc., bringing our fresh, handcrafted burgers to more communities in the Tampa and Orlando areas in addition to entering the Jacksonville market," Spike Singh, owner of Whole Factor Inc., said. "With a new store opening later this year in Orange Park near Jacksonville, we are eager to share Fatburger’s iconic menu and vibrant atmosphere with even more fans."

What is Fatburger?

Dig deeper:

Fatburger first opened more than 70 years ago in California. Since then, the burger chain has grown a presence in more than a dozen states and in other countries.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

FAT Brands has owned the Fatburger brand since the early 2000s.

Fatburger is known for its hand-pressed beef patties, onion rings and homemade chili. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes fat and skinny fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, impossible burgers, turkey burgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.