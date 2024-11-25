Fatal crash closes eastbound State Road 50 in Orange County

A fatal crash early Monday morning closed the eastbound lanes of State Road 50 (East Colonial Drive) at Sabal Palm Drive in Christmas, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 6:10 a.m. and involved a 2006 semi-truck with a trailer and a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

Preliminary evidence shows the semi-truck, driven by a 38-year-old man from Geneva, was traveling north on Sabal Palm Drive and attempted to turn left onto westbound State Road 50.

The truck entered the path of the Equinox, which was traveling east on State Road 50 in the inside lane.

The Equinox struck the left side of the trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Equinox, a 54-year-old Orlando man, was transported to Waterford Lakes Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead.

The semi-truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of State Road 50 remain blocked as authorities investigate.

The crash is still under investigation.