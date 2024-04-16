Expand / Collapse search

Winning lottery ticket worth over $40,000 sold at Kissimmee gas station

By Dani Medina
Published  April 16, 2024 10:31am EDT
Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Someone in Kissimmee is several thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Fantasy 5 drawing!

A winning ticket was sold at RaceTrac at 1600 South John Young Parkway in Kissimmee, according to the Florida Lottery. A Quick Pick ticket worth $40,459.44 was among three total winners in this drawing. 

The winning numbers in the evening drawing were 1-4-11-27-28. 

The two other locations that sold winning tickets are:

  • Publix, 2845 County Road 210 West, Jacksonville
  • Super Stop Food Stores, 4729 Orange Grove Blvd., North Fort Myers (Quick Pick, free ticket)

Only one winning ticket was sold for the midday draw. It was purchased at Publix at 7576 South US Highway 1 in Port St. Lucie. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. 