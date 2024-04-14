Winning lotto ticket worth $1 million sold at a Florida Publix

article

A winning $1 million lotto ticket was just sold at a Florida Publix.

The winning Florida Lotto ticket was announced Saturday and was sold at the Publix located at 23300 SW 112th Avenue in Homestead.

The lucky numbers were 1, 14, 36, 38, 42, and 43.

Just three days ago, an $11 million lotto ticket was sold in Pompano Beach and that prize has yet to be claimed.

If you win this top prize, you have two payout options.

The first is annual payments. Winners are paid in annual installments over the course of 30 years.

The second is the cash option where winners select a one-time lump sum payment.