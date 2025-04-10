Family reacts to arrest nearly a year after deadly Orange County hit-and-run crash

The Brief Rafael Rivera was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed 28-year-old Jonnier Agosto Cortes on May 9, 2024. Cortes’ family expressed mixed emotions after the arrest, balancing grief with a sense of justice. Rivera is charged with hit-and-run involving death and tampering with evidence, and has bonded out of jail.



The suspect in a deadly 2024 hit-and-run crash in Orange County was arrested this week.

What we know:

Rafael Rivera was arrested this week for his involvement in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on May 9, 2024, on Curry Ford Road in Orange County.

The victim, 28-year-old Jonnier Agosto Cortes, was walking when he was struck by Rivera’s car, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol 9FHP). Rivera left the scene after briefly stopping at a Walgreens parking lot to assess his car's damage, leaving Cortes to die, the FHP said. Investigators later found Rivera’s vehicle at his home the following day.

Rivera is charged with hit and run involving death and tampering with evidence. He has bonded out of jail.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances surrounding why Rivera fled the scene remain unclear.

The backstory:

Jonnier Agosto Cortes was a father of three who lived with his partner, Zuleika Figuereo. His family remembers him as the glue that kept their family together, always smiling and positive.

The family’s grief has been compounded by the traumatic way in which he was taken from them. In the days following the crash, his loved ones passed out flyers and worked alongside authorities to track down Rivera.

Local perspective:

The hit-and-run incident has deeply affected the local community and the victim's family. Figuereo expressed mixed emotions upon hearing of Rivera’s arrest, saying it brought both joy and renewed pain. Despite the legal process moving forward, the family’s journey for justice is ongoing.

What they're saying:

Jonnier Agosto Cortes was a 28-year-old father of three. Zuleika Figuereo, his partner, said she still can't believe his death.

"It's been very hard for all of us," Figuereo said. "Every day that goes by, it actually gets harder."

Figuereo said Cortes always had a smile on his face.

"Right now, he's the missing piece to the family because he kept everyone together," Figuereo said.

Cortes was hit by a car driven by Rafael Rivera, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Figuereo was notified by investigators of the arrest via email.

"I felt joy," Figuereo said. "I felt sadness. I felt like the wound just reopened again. All sorts of emotions."

The suspect is charged with a hit-and-run involving death and tampering with evidence.

"We're going to do all we can to get justice for him," Figuereo said. "[It] doesn't matter the time it takes. He deserves that."

Rivera's attorney declined to comment.

