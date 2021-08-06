Florida family hosting vaccination event after losing loved one

Sometimes it takes a tragedy to teach a community. Charnese Davis was hoping it wouldn’t come to that.

Davis lost her 28-year-old husband, Marquis, to COVID-19 and her son lost his father. She said she pleaded with him for months to get vaccinated, but it was too late.

"I don’t have time to grieve because I have to be strong for everybody else," Davis said.

She added, "I am a 28-year-old planning a funeral. Never in my life did I think I would be doing this."

Dr. Shaun Ferguson is the pastor for Faith Temple Christian Center. He said he has known the family since the couple ever since they were children.

"To see a 28-year-old young man lose his life has truly made a big impact on my life and my community," Ferguson said.

The church announced a vaccination and testing event on Friday in honor of Marquis. The event will take place during his wake and funeral over the weekend. The church and his family trying to drive home one message: don't wait until it's too late.

"I just want people to fight for themselves," Davis said.

"We are hoping that this could be a wake-up call for them to say, wait a minute, this could be me," Ferguson said.

The vaccine and testing event will run on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The event will be held at the church's administrative offices, located at 833 Ferndale Ave. in Rockledge, Florida.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.