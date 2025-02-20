Orlando house fire displaces family of 4, including 2 children: officials

The Brief A family of four, including two children, has been displaced following an Orlando house fire. The City of Orlando Fire Department said the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on the 5200 block of Lake Underhill Road, which is located near Andes Avenue. Officials said no one was hurt in the fire, and the fire has been put out. It is currently unclear how the fire started or how much damage there is.



A family of four has been displaced following an Orlando house fire that broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning.

What led to the house fire?

What we know:

Crews from the City of Orlando Fire Department said they responded to reports of a house fire around 3:45 a.m. Feb 20 on the 5200 block of Lake Underhill Road, near Andes Avenue in Orlando.

The fire is now out, officials reported.

Fire department leaders said no one was injured in the fire.

Although the flames were put out quickly, officials said the blaze spread into the attic and caused severe damage.

The four people in the home, including two children, have been displaced.

Reports show the Red Cross has been notified to help assist the family.

Fire investigation continues

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how the fire started or how much damage there is, officials stated.

