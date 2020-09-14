Families push to save Halloween from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 'I think we can make this work'

Families across America are pushing to save Halloween from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In Los Angeles County, California last week, health officials banned door-to-door or car-to-car trick-or-treating, parties, carnivals, and haunted houses. However, after receiving backlash from families, they are now just advising that kids "not go out."

FOX 35 reporter Jessica Albert spoke to families in Central Florida to find out how the spooky traditions will be kept alive here, especially after several major Halloween events -- like Halloween Horror Nights and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party -- have been canceled.

RELATED: Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, Candlelight Procession at EPCOT canceled for 2020, Disney officials say

The movement to keep Halloween traditions alive has already donned the trending hashtag 'Save Halloween 2020.'

"We should save Halloween. It's a great holiday. For everyone. Kids and adults," Orlando resident Dianne Toscano told FOX 35. "If the kids are going back to school, I think that's a step forward in maybe finding a new reality. So, if everyone's safe, I think we can make this work."

Advertisement

Many Central Florida residents have also taken to social media to encourage people to turn their porch lights on and pass out candy this year.

RELATED: Peeps not producing Halloween, Christmas Peeps due to coronavirus pandemic

However, some families are worried that trick-or-treating will help spread coronavirus.

"You can spread it through the candy and stuff like that," Thomas Scott, another Orlando resident, said. However, he noted that "it's up to the people whether or not it's canceled or not. So, you can't really cancel an event like that."

Cities like Daytona Beach, Sanford, Kissimmee, Clermont, and Orlando all said that they expect trick-or-treaters to follow CDC guidelines. For example, any public events will need to make adjustments to make sure people stay separate. Officials will keep an eye on the number of cases as Halloween gets closer.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.