Disney reveals opening date for revamped Country Bear Jamboree show at Magic Kingdom

The wait is nearly over, Disney fans. Walt Disney World has announced the date when the Country Bear Musical Jamboree will reopen at Magic Kingdom.

The classic show, featuring 18 singing animatronic bears inside Grizzly Hall, is one of the last attractions Walt Disney personally helped imagine, according to Disney World's website. It was initially supposed to be part of a ski resort in California, which was never built, and eventually joined Frontierland at Magic Kingdom in 1971, the website said.

It closed earlier this year to undergo a transformation. That's done, and it's ready to debut again. Disney said the revamped version of Country Bear Musical Jamboree opens on July 17, 2024.

The new show will feature the same iconic characters with new costumes and new songs: "reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music," such as bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, and rockabilly.

The new show will feature the same iconic characters with new costumes

Country Bear Musical Jamboree will open on July 17, 2024, in Frontierland's Grizzy Hall in Magic Kingdom. Credit: Disney

"While the Country Bear Musical Jamboree will include Easter eggs from the beginning to the end, including a familiar tune fans may remember, the bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music – like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly, and other styles, said Disney. This new show is to pay homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville, Disney said.

Disney has worked with country and folk artists to create country-style arrangements of beloved Disney songs for the bears to sing during the show, said Disney.

According to Disney, Singers Mac McAnally, Allison Russel, and Emily Ann Roberts have been announced as the artists who have recorded new music for the Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

Mac McAnally records new music for Country Bear Musical Jamboree, debuting at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on July 17 (Credit: Disney, Ryan Green, Photographer)

