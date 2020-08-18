Experts predict COVID-19 downward trend will continue in Florida

Florida's COVID-19 numbers have been in decline, and experts are hopeful the trend will continue.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has been declining.

On Monday, Florida reported the lowest number of new daily cases since June.

Rebel Cole, of Florida Atlantic University, has been reviewing the numbers.

Cole says a decline in COVID-19 cases, the positivity rate and emergency department visits related to the virus are all good signs.

"We are on the downhill path to getting to a new normal," Cole said. "It looks like all those measures show that we peaked around July 20 and have been declining for over four weeks."

In a new conference on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the decline of COVID-19-related emergency room visits is a good indicator that the curve will continue to flatten in the state.

"We have trends in Florida that have been trending in the right direction for many weeks now," Gov. DeSantis said. "If people are showing up in higher numbers, that’s more of a prevalence. When they’re showing up in much lower numbers, that’s a sign the prevalence is abated."

Cole said that based on the numbers he believes the trend will continue to go down.

"Florida is moving out of the COVID spotlight. We’re no longer going to be called the epicenter," Cole said.