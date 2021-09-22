EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Third suspect in officer-involved shooting arrested

FOX 35 has exclusive video of the arrest of a third suspect accused of being tied to a shooting involving Orlando police officers.

Michael Collins, 19, was taken into custody safely, and without incident, according to police. He was located in a neighborhood near Camping World Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Jacobs Place and S. Lakeland Avenue. Police said that two officers in clothing marked "police" pulled through an intersection where they said three armed men were on bicycles. The officers were not looking for these individuals at the time of the shooting.

Jameon Brown, 22, Michael Collins, 19, and Travis Weston, 17, are charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a firearm. Expand

"Preliminary information indicates the three subjects opened fire on the vehicle, and officers had to return fire from inside the vehicle," OPD explained.

Two of the three suspects, Jameon Brown, 22, and Travis Weston, 17, and were arrested following the shooting.

All three are charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Orlando Police Department released body camera footage of the incident, which shows officers ducking for cover as shots are being fired. You can watch that video here.

