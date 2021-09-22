Bodycam released of Orlando officer-involved shooting: 1 still wanted

The Orlando Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. at Jacobs Place and S. Lakeland Avenue. Police said that two officers in clothing marked ‘police’ pulled through an intersection where three armed males were on bicycles. The officers were not looking for these individuals.

"Preliminary information indicates the 3 subjects opened fire on the vehicle, and officers had to return fire from inside the vehicle," they explained.

Two of three subjects involved are said to be in custody. They are charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. The search for the third suspect continues.

Those who may have additional information on this incident are asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. For emergencies, always dial 911.

