FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Father of teen killed while filming a music video tells shooter he forgives him

It’s a call no parent ever wants to receive. On Monday night Pastor Frederick Robinson’s phone rang. The person on the other line told him his 17-year-old son Johnathan Robinson had been shot.

Robinson believes his son passed before ever making it to the hospital.

Less than 48 hours after the tragedy, Robinson and his oldest son Javon sat down with FOX35 to discuss what he’s calling a terrible accident.

"I’ve already forgiven you. I already love you. This is possibly a child that’s already been in my house once or twice so there is no malice or ill will or anything towards it. We want answers," said Robinson.

The family asking the person responsible to come forward.

"I know it was a mistake. We’ve already come to that," said Robinson. "This wasn’t a malicious shooting. This was definitely an accident but everybody has to stand up and be accountable for their actions. Good, bad or indifferent."

Orlando Police believe Johnathan was shot and killed Monday night around 7:30 pm on Sunset Drive while shooting a music video.

His Father says Jonathan was sitting in a car when someone accidently pulled the trigger on a gun shooting him in the chest. The family hoping more details can help bring closure.

"It’s going to take time to get through it. It’ll mean a lot," said Johnathan’s brother Javon Harris.

Robinson describes his son as charismatic, energetic and extremely funny. He was the youngest of five brothers and a sister. They are determined to keep the laughter going to honor Johnathan’s legacy.

"Our children. Our sons. Our daughters. Even our older guys. We need to quit what we’re doing out here," said Robinson. "No 13, 14, 15-year-old, even mine has any right to have any type of firearms in their possession. We need to do some changing here in our community. That’s going to be our endeavor from here on out."

Robinson says the support from those closest to him have meant the world during this time. He says they are struggling but will make it through. He gave one final message to the shooter in hopes he’d come forward.

"Whenever you turn yourself in, find me. I’ll do the walk with you. I’ll show up to your court date every single day. I’ll testify on your behalf, but, we as a family, I have five brothers and sisters that I also have to report to and I need these answers so I can give them some closure," said Robinson.

The family has also started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. You can support by going here.