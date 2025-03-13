Estimated $40K in palm trees removed without authorization from Ponce Inlet condo complex

The Brief Nine palm trees were cut down without authorization at Harbour Village Golf & Yacht Club in Ponce Inlet, causing frustration among residents. The town has ordered the property owner to replace the trees within 90 days. If the requirement is not met, the case could go to code enforcement.



Multiple palm trees were cut down without authorization at the Harbour Village Golf & Yacht Club, and residents are upset.

'This is just an act of environmental vandalism'

What we know:

Nine palm trees were cut down without authorization last month on the fourth hole of the Harbour Village Golf & Yacht Club in Ponce Inlet. The trees were removed by the property owner, and residents, including Charles Burge, are upset about the environmental damage. Burge estimates the value of the trees at $4,000 to $5,000 each, totaling around $40,000 in lost vegetation.

The town of Ponce Inlet has confirmed the violation and stated that the property owner is required to plant replacement trees to make up for the loss in size and number of the trees removed.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the trees were removed without authorization or if there was any prior approval for the project. The Harbour Village Golf & Yacht Club has not responded to requests for comment on the issue, and the company responsible for the removal has yet to provide further details.

It is also unknown whether the required replacement trees will be planted within the 90-day period or if the property owner will face additional penalties if they fail to meet the mitigation requirements.

The backstory:

Charles Burge, a resident at Harbour Village, first noticed the trees were missing when he saw workers with chainsaws on the golf course. He considers the removal an "act of environmental vandalism" and is concerned about the financial burden of replacing the trees, which he believes should not be his responsibility.

The town of Ponce Inlet has responded by enforcing the replacement requirement under its land use development code. However, the situation could escalate if Harbour Village fails to meet the town’s mitigation requirements in the next 90 days.

Big picture view:

This situation underscores the importance of adhering to local environmental regulations, especially in residential and community areas where trees contribute significantly to the aesthetic and ecological value. Residents are frustrated by the removal of the trees and the potential financial implications.

For the town of Ponce Inlet, this case could set a precedent for how violations related to unauthorized tree removal are handled in the future. The outcome could influence local policies around environmental preservation and the enforcement of land use codes.

What they're saying:

According to Charles Burge, last month the palm trees were cut down on the fourth hole of the golf course.

"I woke up one morning and I came out here, I saw the chainsaws buzzing. I look down and go, ‘There’s trees missing,’" Burge said. "This is just an act of environmental vandalism."

According to the town of Ponce Inlet, nine palm trees were removed without authorization.

"They violated the LU doc – the land use development code of the town," Burge said. "Now, who’s going to pay for the trees?"

Burge estimates the palm trees cost about $40,000, removed at the expense of residents, Burge said.

In a statement, the town of Ponce Inlet responded to our request for comment, writing in part, "To address this violation, the property owner is required per code to plant new trees at an equivalent number and size to the total DBH (diameter at breast height) of the trees removed."

FOX 35 News also received a statement from Wright & Casey, P.A., the law firm representing Harbour Village.

It reads, in part, "A tree removal permit has been issued by Ponce Inlet to the Association and a mitigation waiver requested… If new trees are ultimately required, the size and location will aim to prevent future costly damage to the golf course."

According to Burge, he pays over $1,000 monthly in community dues. He did not want the trees removed in the first place and does not want to be charged again for having to replace them.

"They’re responsible for this, and they have to rectify their mistake," Burge said. "I can’t put up hurricane shutters without telling the architectural review committee, right? But they don’t think they have to get a permit to cut down trees and ruin Mother Nature."

What's next:

According to the town of Ponce Inlet, Harbour Village Golf & Yacht Club now has 90 days to replace the trees. Failure to meet the mitigation requirement within 90 days will result in the case being forwarded to the town’s code enforcement special magistrate.

