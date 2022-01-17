Inmate who escaped from north Florida jail captured hours later, police say

article

Police say an escaped inmate who may have been heading to Tampa has been captured hours after breaking out of a north Florida jail.

Tampa police said 48-year-old Anthony Eugene Ward broke out of the Suwannee County Jail around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said Ward was possibly on his way to Tampa, which is about 3 hours south of the jail.

About two hours after alerting the public to Ward's escape, police said he had been captured, but did not give details on where he was apprehended.