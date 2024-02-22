Florida book ban prompts Ripley's to give away books to residents for free

Now that over 1,600 books have been flagged in Escambia County schools for potential banning, one publisher is fighting back – and making their books even more accessible to Florida residents.

Three Ripley's Believe It or Not! titles are among the hundreds of books on the list and now the company is offering Florida residents of all counties the opportunity to snag a copy for free.

"The very idea of banning these books is worthy of entry to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Ironically, Escambia County officials are practically authoring our next book for us," said Ryan DeSear, Vice President of Attraction Operations for Ripley Entertainment. "While Ripley’s response to this issue is a bit tongue-in-cheek, we very much encourage all Florida residents to claim their free copy and decide for themselves."

Other books on Escambia County's list include eight encyclopedias, five dictionaries and The Guinness Book of World Records, to name a few, according to PEN America, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness of free expression in the U.S. They were flagged due to the state's new laws banning materials in schools with "sexual conduct," which were approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.

To claim your free Ripley's Believe It or Not! book, fill out the form on their website. Florida residents can either arrange to pick up their book at any Ripley's Believe It or Not! attraction in Florida (Panama City Beach, St. Augustine or Orlando) or have it shipped to their house at no additional cost.

Only one book is available per household, verified by a Florida address. Quantities are limited.