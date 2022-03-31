Equality Florida sues Gov. DeSantic over 'Parental Rights in Education' law

Equality Florida and their legal partners are suing Florida's governor over the "Parental Rights in Education" law. They said it "erases" LGBTQ people in Florida schools.

"It’s our belief that it’s always age appropriate to affirm that LGBTQ people exist that we deserve the same respect and dignity as everybody else and that’s why we’re challenging this law," said Equality Florida spokesman Brandon Wolf.

That has prompted a war of words over the legislation that has also come to be known as the "Don’t Say Gay" law.

"You’re challenging it legally. Are you arguing that there’s a constitutional right to have classroom instruction for first-graders about things like transgender and gender ideology? I can’t imagine a court would accept that," Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference on Thursday.

Wolf said Equality Florida is joining Family Equality, the National Center for Lesbian Rights and their legal partners to appeal the new law, saying it limits conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity.

"Gender identity is whether a person likes to be called ‘Mr.’ or ‘Mrs.’ Sexual orientation is someone mentioning who their parents are, who their partner is," Wolf added.

Gov. DeSantis argues that the law is about protecting the rights of parents, "which I think is very important, because there’s a movement where some say that parents should just butt out of the schools. I think that’s wrong."

And what happens if a child comes from a family with gay or lesbian parents?

"Another kid in the classroom says, ‘That’s weird, you can’t have two moms or two dads. Where is your other parent?’ At what point does it become a classroom instruction on sexual orientation for a teacher to affirm the value and dignity and humanity of that family," Wolf responded.

"You can’t say anyone’s been injured by it, because it hasn’t been put into effect," Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "I would also say it’s really focusing on what’s appropriate for schools to do. It doesn’t even regulate student speech."

The new law goes into effect July 1.



