5 tropical waves in the Atlantic being monitored for potential development: Could Florida see impacts?

The FOX 35 Storm Team is closely monitoring multiple tropical waves in the Atlantic, as these waves often serve as precursors to more organized tropical storms and systems that can develop into named storms.

Where are the tropical waves located?

What we know:

As of Tuesday morning, there are at least five tropical waves scattered across the Atlantic. You can see their locations in the graphic below:

What was a more prominent wave near the west coast of Africa on Monday has fallen apart quite a bit over the last 12 hours.

We will continue to watch the other waves, one near the south central Atlantic, and a few more near South America and the Caribbean Sea.

Are the tropical waves expected to develop?

Big picture view:

The chance of these waves becoming a more organized system is quite low due to al arge plume of Saharan Dust along with wind shear that will help limit development of any system for at least the next week.

Could Florida see any impacts?

Local perspective:

There are no areas of concern at this time and there are no impacts to Florida.

