Epic Universe buses catch fire near Universal Orlando, officials say

By
Published  July 25, 2025 2:50pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Two Epic Universe buses broke out in flames on Friday near Universal Orlando.
    • The fire was quickly extinguished.
    • No injuries were reported.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Epic Universe buses broke out in flames on Friday near Universal Orlando, officials say. 

What we know:

Unites with the Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) responded to reports of a fully involved bus fire on Friday at one of Universal Orlando's bus depots located at 9505 Universal Blvd. 

Firefighters said two buses were impacted by the fire. 

Two Epic Universe buses broke out in flames on Friday near Universal Orlando. The fires were extinguished, and no one was hurt.

Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported during the incident. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any details on what they believe could have led to the fire. It is unclear if anyone was on the buses at the time of the fire. 

What they're saying:

"We’re grateful to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department for their swift response," Universal Orlando representatives said. "Safety remains our top priority."

What's next:

The fire remains under investigation. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) and Universal Orlando. 

