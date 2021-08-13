EPCOT restaurant Space 220 opening in September

article

The long wait for EPCOT's newest space-themed restaurant is finally almost over.

After several delays, Space 220 is scheduled to begin accepting guests in mid-September.

The Disney Parks Blog featured the big announcement on Friday.

The restaurant, which is located right next to Mission: SPACE, is said to take you out of this world.

"Your immersive experience begins as you check in to the Space 220 Departure Lounge in Future World," The Disney Parks Blog said. "From here, you’ll board one of two "Space Elevators" that will transport you in what seems like 220 miles above Earth to Centauri Space Station. As you begin your ascent, you’ll look down through a viewport to see EPCOT shrink away; looking up you’ll see the Space Station come into view."

Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

After docking, guests will head through the Centauri Space Station-themed dining area, which will feature a panoramic view of Earth below, according to the blog post.

As for the food, executive chef Marc Kusche will be at the helm.

The restaurant will feature a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner.

Fine wine and "atmospheric cocktails" will also be available.

Disney Parks featured a sneak peek of the interior of the restaurant on its TikTok page.

Check back to Fox35Orlando.com as more details on Space 220, EPCOT's transformation and Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary are revealed.