EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival: Disney releases details

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Walt Disney World
FOX 35 Orlando
(Disney Parks Blog)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World says that the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival begins on July 15th through November 20th.

Marketplaces across the park will feature dishes from Hawaii, Australia, Germany, Canada, Greece, and more.

Here is a full list of the global marketplaces that there will be, according to Disney:

  • The Alps – Opening October 1
  • Australia
  • Appleseed Orchard
  • Belgium – Opening October 1
  • Brazil – Opening October 1
  • Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experience - NEW!
  • Canada
  • China
  • The Donut Box
  • Earth Eats hosted by Impossible™
  • Flavors from Fire hosted by The NFL on ESPN
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hawaiʻi
  • Hops & Barley
  • India – Opening October 1
  • Ireland – Opening October 1
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Kenya – NEW! Opening October 1
  • Lobster Landing – NEW! Opening October 1
  • Mac & Eats – NEW! Opening October 1
  • Mexico
  • The Noodle Exchange – NEW!
  • Refreshment Outpost
  • Refreshment Port hosted by Boursin® Cheese
  • Rotunda Bistro – NEW!
  • Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE®
  • Spain – Opening October 1
  • The Swanky Saucy Swine – NEW!
  • Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina - NEW!

There will also be entertainment throughout the park, including performances by Voices of Liberty, Mariachi Cobre, and Jammin’ Chefs and a live-music concert series performed Friday through Monday evenings. In addition, bands from Central Florida play on the America Gardens Theatre stage.

Finally, there will also be a Ratatouille-themed scavenger hunt for families to enjoy.

