Lake Wales animal cruelty case: Multiple arrests, 1 horse dead on scene

A Lake Wales man was arrested Sunday on felony animal cruelty charges after Polk County deputies discovered severely neglected horses and goats on his property, including one horse that died before detectives arrived.

What we know:

Joemanuel Nunez-Suarez, 40, was taken into custody on June 1 following an investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit.

Deputies responded to a tip about malnourished horses on Poe Road and found one horse lying in its own feces, barely breathing, and another emaciated with visible ribs and hip bones. The first horse died on scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found eight horses, 11 goats, and two sheep on the property—many of them in poor condition. Nunez-Suarez claimed he had been caring for the animals for a friend but stopped due to the cost and asked the friend to reclaim them three months earlier. The animals were seized and will be rehabilitated, authorities said.

Detectives also documented hazardous living conditions, including piles of rotting trash, scrap metal, leaking gasoline and antifreeze, and a trough filled with contaminated water the animals had been drinking. Several adults and children were living in various structures on the property.

Dig deeper:

Four other people were also charged in connection with the case. Jorge Almeida Rodriguez and Idanys Queveto were charged with environmental crimes, while Barbara Suarez and Hennycha Rosa Rosa were charged with resisting arrest.

Barbara Suarez, who owned one of the neglected horses, was additionally charged with animal neglect.

Nunez-Suarez faces charges of felony animal cruelty, misdemeanor animal cruelty, and three counts of confining animals without proper care.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate the tipster who alerted us to the deplorable conditions on this property," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "It's a shame we were unable to save one of the abused horses, but we will make it our mission to rehabilitate all of the animals that were subjected to this filth and neglect."

