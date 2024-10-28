FWC increasing resources to clean up battered boats from hurricanes, called 'environmental disaster'

Hundreds of battered boats are washing ashore in Florida from this year’s hurricanes.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced on Friday that it is deploying more officers to help clean up the waterways to combat the growing environmental and safety concerns.

The Space Coast is one area where derelict vessels hang around for extended periods of time. Just off State Road 520 in Cocoa, we counted five derelict abandoned boats slamming into the shoreline, and parkgoers were worried about public safety.

Betty Brinkley said the sailboats near the shore are "very dangerous", and she’s concerned about children playing nearby.

Huge boats have been documented stuck in rocks from Cocoa to Titusville.

"They really need to take some time to investigate, and they really need to clear this up because you don’t want anybody's life to be in danger," said Brinkley.

She’s worried about the battered boats falling over. Other vessel owners are worried about their boats getting caught.

"It makes it hard to trust where you’re anchoring because you’ll get hooked on something," said Ben Anders, who lives on a boat in the Indian River Lagoon.

The Brevard Indian River Lagoon coalition says 30 new boats came ashore on the Space Coast during Hurricane Helene and Milton.

"It’s an environmental disaster," said Jim Moir, the executive director of the Indian Riverkeeper.

The environmental expert says the longer they sit, the more they seep.

"Not only is it their waste tank, but it’s their fuel tank. It’s the dirty bilges, it’s the cleaning supplies," said Moir.

FWC is deploying 17 additional officers to speed up the cleanup in hard-hit areas.

Boat owners have 45 days to move the vessel somewhere else.

If they can’t afford a salvage company, owners can also surrender the boat to the state.

"I hope that it would be cleaned up by the right people," concluded Anders.

If you see any derelict boats in state waterways, the public is encouraged to call FWC and report the issue at 888‐404‐3922. Be prepared to provide the registration number, vessel location, and description.

