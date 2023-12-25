Florida man arrested for DUI after killing woman in motorized wheelchair on Christmas Eve: deputies

A 67-year-old man is accused of driving drunk and killing a woman riding down the street on a motorized wheelchair in Lakeland on Christmas Eve, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Howard Bennett was charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI .15 or higher with property damage and DUI with property damage after the incident that unfolded on West Pipkin Road near Fairfield Drive on Sunday evening, deputies said in a press release.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Leslie Stone, was struck by Bennett's car as she was headed east on West Pipkin Road, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly observed Bennett stumbling as he walked and using a patrol car for support. The man from Plant City also had bloodshot and watery eyes and spoke with slurred speech, according to deputies.

"They also detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Bennett's breath. After a field sobriety test, Bennett was taken into custody," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Bennett provided two breath samples, both of which were nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08.

RELATED HEADLINES :

"Our prayers are with Ms. Stone's family," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "To lose a loved one this way is awfully tragic, but especially during the holiday season. We hope and pray our citizens will make better choices than this suspect did - please celebrate the holidays responsibly."