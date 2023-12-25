Coast Guard suspends 'intensive' search for missing 46-year-old kayaker off coast of Florida

article

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for a 46-year-old kayaker who went missing near St. Augustine over the weekend, but has since suspended its search after a day, according to a press release.

A group of kayakers first reported Eiffel Gilyana went missing just before 10:40 a.m. on Saturday near the ocean side of the North Jetties in St. Augustine on Saturday, according to the Seventh Coast Guard District.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic event," said Commander Nick Barrow, search and rescue coordinator of the Coast Guard Sector in Jacksonville. "This was an intensive search with the hope of finding Mr. Gilyana. I want to thank our partners from the city of St. Augustine, St. Johns County, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Customs and Border Protection for their contributions to this unified effort."

Photo: U.S. Coastguard Southeast

The search for Gilyana included about 341 square miles and 90 asset hours, officials said. Weather conditions in the area featured 4- to 6-foot seas with 10-knot winds. There was also a rip current advisory in effect. Gilyana went missing without a life jacket, officials said.

Photo: U.S. Coastguard Southeast

Anyone with information regarding the search for Gilyana is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville at 904-714-7561.