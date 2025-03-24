EMS driver hospitalized after fiery crash in Daytona Beach

The Brief An EMS driver was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Daytona Beach on Mason Avenue. One vehicle caught fire, but firefighters quickly extinguished it. The driver is expected to recover, and the cause of the crash remains unclear.



EMS driver hospitalized but expected to recover

What we know:

A two-vehicle crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. on Mason Avenue in Daytona Beach. The crash involved an EMS vehicle and another truck, leaving both vehicles with significant front-end damage. One of the vehicles caught fire, but emergency crews quickly extinguished it.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the crash or whether any other individuals were involved. It is also unclear if charges or citations will be issued.

Timeline:

Emergency crews responded to the crash at approximately 5:33 p.m. Firefighters from the Daytona Beach Fire Department (DBFD) worked alongside Volusia County EMS to provide medical care and put out the fire.

What they're saying:

Officials have confirmed that the EMS driver involved was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

"While operating under normal driving conditions and not responding to a call, Volusia County EMS’ Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) was involved in a motor vehicle collision in Daytona Beach. VCEMS’ team member and driver of our QRV was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries," a spokesperson said. "The incident is currently under investigation. We are concerned for the safety of everyone involved and are cooperating with law enforcement authorities."

