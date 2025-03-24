Expand / Collapse search

EMS driver hospitalized after fiery crash in Daytona Beach

Published  March 24, 2025 10:59pm EDT
Volusia County
An EMS driver was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Daytona Beach on Mason Avenue.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An EMS driver was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Daytona Beach on Mason Avenue. 

EMS driver hospitalized but expected to recover

What we know:

A two-vehicle crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. on Mason Avenue in Daytona Beach. The crash involved an EMS vehicle and another truck, leaving both vehicles with significant front-end damage. One of the vehicles caught fire, but emergency crews quickly extinguished it.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the crash or whether any other individuals were involved. It is also unclear if charges or citations will be issued.

Timeline:

Emergency crews responded to the crash at approximately 5:33 p.m. Firefighters from the Daytona Beach Fire Department (DBFD) worked alongside Volusia County EMS to provide medical care and put out the fire.

What they're saying:

Officials have confirmed that the EMS driver involved was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. 

"While operating under normal driving conditions and not responding to a call, Volusia County EMS’ Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) was involved in a motor vehicle collision in Daytona Beach. VCEMS’ team member and driver of our QRV was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries," a spokesperson said. "The incident is currently under investigation. We are concerned for the safety of everyone involved and are cooperating with law enforcement authorities."

