Embry-Riddle will move its classes online starting March 18

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University announced on Friday that it is moving its classes online.

The university is following the lead of the University of Central Florida and other colleges in the state.

In a news release Friday, officials said the university decided to migrate most of its classes online, effective March 18 until at least April 6.

Embry-Riddle says it will extend its Spring Break, with no classes on March 16 and 17, but says its two residential campuses will be open.

University officials said in a news release, "If you traveled over Spring Break and you are experiencing any signs of illness whatsoever, you should contact your medical provider immediately and refrain from returning to your Embry-Riddle campus at this time."

