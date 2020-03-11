All state universities in Florida to move classes online in response to COVID-19

article

The Board of Governors for the State University System of Florida is directing all universities in the state to implement a plan in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to include remote instruction for students over a two week period.

The measure, effective immediately, was announced in a statement released by the board on Wednesday afternoon. However, each university will determine the timing of the plan. The University of Florida and Florida State University are beginning the process this week.

"First and foremost, the health and safety of students within the State University System is our top priority. As we have continued to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 virus it has become clear that to protect the students and the residents of our state, proactive rather than reactive guidance to universities is necessary," the statement read.

Under the plan, campuses will remain open and operations will continue, with some adjustments determined by each university. All schools will make plans to transition to remote instruction as soon as possible.

State universities with students who have returned from spring break should implement a process to transition to remote instruction immediately and encourage students to return home for at least two weeks, the board said. Each university will provide detailed information about the earliest possible time regarding this transition. This includes Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida International University, Florida Polytechnic University, and the University of Florida.

State universities with students who are currently on spring break or about to be on break should direct their students to NOT return to campus for at least two weeks following the conclusion of spring break. This includes students at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, New College of Florida, the University of North Florida, the University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida, and the University of West Florida.

All universities will continue to provide essential services, such as dining, counseling, health services, library services, etc., potentially on a limited basis or remotely. Each university with clinical and other non-classroom based programs will communicate directly with those students, the board said.

"While students are encouraged to remain off-campus, each university should develop a plan for providing residential accommodations for students who need assistance or must remain in place," the statement read.

The State University System of Florida said this directive will be reevaluated as the board consults with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about guidelines about COVID-19.

Several universities have responded to this direction by the Board of Governors for the State University System of Florida.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

The University of Central Florida (UCF) said that they will move to remote instruction starting Monday, March 16 to minimize health and safety risk to the students and faculty of the community. This will last for at least two weeks and students should not come back to campus during those two weeks, they said. The campuses will remain for employees though and they are expected to keep working.

More information and the latest updates on the coronavirus safety at UCF can be found on their website.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

Florida State University (FSU) said that they will shift from in-person classes to online classes starting Monday, March 23 for at least two weeks. The university will remain open and in-person classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.

More information and the latest updates on the coronavirus safety at FSU can be found on their website.

