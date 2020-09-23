Elton John announces new date for Orlando concert

article

His yellow brick road is leading Elton John back to Orlando -- but not for a while.

On Wednesday, the legendary icon announced that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will be returning to the Amway Center on April 27, 2022.

"I've been enjoying my time at home with my family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic," John said in a video on Twitter. "But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans on my 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.'"

The North American leg of his tour kicks off on January 19, 2022 in New Orleans. His tour officially returns on September 1, 2021 in Berlin.

John was forced to postpone many of his shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

