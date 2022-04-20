Elon Musk says he doesn't own a home, stays in friends' spare bedrooms

He may be the richest person in the world, but apparently Elon Musk does not think it is necessary to own a home.

The billionaire SpaceX founder says he doesn't own a house right now. Instead, he basically couch-surfs when he travels to the San Francisco area.

"In fact, I don't even own a home right now. I'm literally staying at friends' places," he said in an interview with the non-profit organization TED. "If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms."

Musk has an estimated net worth of $270 billion. Last year, he said his primary residence was a rental property owned by SpaceX worth about $50,000.

