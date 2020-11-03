Election Day freebies: Where to score deals around Central Florida

article

Voting is hungry work, but restaurants are stepping up to ease your Election Day munchies.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away one Original Glazed doughnut to all customers who visit its stores on Tuesday, the company announced last week. The chain will also be giving away “I Voted” stickers to customers who voted by mail-in ballot.

4Rivers Smokehouse

Diners who flash their ‘I Voted’ sticker at any 4Rivers Smokehouse location on Election Day will receive a free Patriot-themed cookie!

Chili’s

After voting, you can head to Chili’s to enjoy a $5 Presidente Margarita on Election Day. (At participating Chili’s only)

Boston Market

If you plan on watching the results roll in on Election night, Boston Market locations are offering a free slider from 9 p.m. to closing on Tuesday.

Planet Fitness

The fitness club is letting anyone who needs to work off their Election Day stress to exercise for free at any Planet Fitness location from Nov. 3 to 8.

