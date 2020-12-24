Group of Edgewater retirees create toys, memories

Children in Volusia County will have a brighter Christmas thanks to a group of retired friends who dedicate much of their time building toys.

Joe Reed started wood making decades ago, and in recent years with the support of several friends has started the "Toymakers" program out of his Edgewater home.

The group of five retired men donated 170 toys this year to several organizations in Volusia County, and next year plan to make even more.

"I’ll use my favorite saying: God gave you a talent shame on you if you don’t use it," said Reed.

They make trucks, trains, cars, and baby cradles all given to children in need.

"That’s been the motto from the word go, for the kids," said Jim Stoll.

Although often asked, the group does not make the toys to sell. Reed said each and every one is created for unprivileged children.

Reed said they are thankful for donations that have helped them create even more toys.

