Edgewater residents voice flooding concerns ahead of special city council meeting

Flooding is the main concern in Edgewater, as the city prepares to hold a special meeting tonight to address residents’ worries.

Throughout the day, people have been visiting a local sandbag station, picking up supplies to protect their homes. It’s a short-term fix for a long-term issue.

Many hope that one day, they won’t need to be so cautious.

"I still have water in my backyard. I still have water in my ditch," said Edgewater resident Barbara Newcomer.

As sandbags are distributed before an incoming storm, residents hope their complaints will lead to action.

"If we get a few more storms, even if it’s just rain, I could see it coming up into the house," Newcomer added.

The city council has called a special meeting to address the ongoing flooding issues. Kimberly Penny, one of the many residents pushing for change, said she has been struggling with the problem for two years.

"I’m so exhausted," Penny told FOX 35 News. "It’s been two years of fighting to figure out why the flooding is happening."

Penny and others are advocating for a moratorium on new construction until more research is done to address the flooding.

"The most important thing is to stop building," Penny said. "It’s no way to live, to hear rain and be scared instead of enjoying it."

City officials hope the meeting will offer an opportunity to discuss possible solutions to the flooding crisis.

