Orange County announces another football game cancellation over COVID concerns

Orange County Public Schools has announced that another football game has been canceled.

Edgewater High School was slated to host Seminole High School on Aug. 20 for a pre-season match. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to reports of unconfirmed COVID-19 cases associated with our football team at Edgewater High, the district said.

"The cases are awaiting confirmation by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. This decision was not made lightly and we feel is in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and staff," read a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

It comes a day after OCPS announced the cancellation of the Evans vs. Jones game that was planned for the same date.

"As standard protocol, all individuals and parents of students who were identified as having been in close contact with the potential confirmed cases have been notified while we await additional guidance from the FDOH in Orange County," the district said.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.