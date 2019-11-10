EDC Orlando 2019 continues, here's photos from Day 2 of the event

The final day of Electric Daisy Carnival, also known as EDC, is ongoing at Tinker Field outside of Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Thousands of electronic music fans are in Central Florida for live music, costumes, and dancing. Organizers say this year is bigger and better than ever before.

RELATED: Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando: Check out photos from Day 1 of the event

The festival, which is hosted by Insomniac Events, began on Friday, November 8 and goes until Sunday, November 10.

Check out photos of Day 2, Saturday of the event below: