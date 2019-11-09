Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando: Check out photos from Day 1 of the event

article

The Electric Daisy Carnival, commonly known as EDC, has kicked off at Tinker Field outside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, and organizers say it's bigger and better than ever.

Thousands of electronic music fans have flocked to Central Florida for days of live music, crazy costumes, and dancing. The event is hosted by Insomniac Events and runs from Nov. 8 - 10.

Check out photos of neon craziness below!