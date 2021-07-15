EDC lineup: Electric Daisy Carnival announces artists playing 2021 event

article

Music fans, get ready!

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) is coming back to Orlando and they just announced who will be playing.

The three-day music extravaganza is taking place Nov. 12-14, 2021 at Tinker Field near Camping World Stadium. The festival typically brings out hundreds of thousands of attendees.

"Over three days, an eclectic mix of more than 120 dance music acts will take over the celebratory return of one of the most vibrant and electrifying editions of EDC," the festival said. "From dance music’s strong roots in Florida to the explosive energy the city of Orlando brings, the iconic music festival will showcase many special moments, including Diesel’s "homecoming" to Orlando and a full day of Florida’s signature breakbeats."

They added that "genre-specific sounds will be on full display throughout the festival, brought to Headliners by Insomniac’s Basscon, Dreamstate, Bassrush, Factory 93, and Insomniac Records."

The full lineup is:

AC Slater

Acraze

ADIN

Afrojack b2b R3HAB

Alan Walker

Alyx Ander

Amelie Lens

ANNA

Armin van Buuren

ATLiens

Audiotrap

Avision

Bae-toven

Basscon

Bassrush Experience

Bernzikial

Bingewatch

Black Coffee (Sunset)

Blunts & Blondes

Born Dirty

Brothers of Funk

Caleb Dent b2b Dre Mendez

Cash Cash

Cat Dealers b2b Dubdogz

Celo

Cheyenne Giles

Code Black

Coone

Cosmic Gate

Cut & Sew

DANNY TIME b2b SoSmoov

Danyelino

Darksiderz

Denis Sulta

Deoca

DEVAULT

Diesel

Dimension

Discovery Project

DJ Anime

DJ Holographic

DJ Security

DJ Shaolin

Doc Roc

Dom Dolla

Dombresky

Dr Phunk

Dreamstate Presents

Eazybaked

Ekali

Elephante

Eli Brown

Excision

Factor B

Factory 93 Experience

Frank Walker

Fury + MC Dino

G Jones

Galantis

Golden Child

Green Velvet Presents La La Land

Grube & Hovsepian

Grum

Haliene (Live)

Heather Collins

Hot Since 82

Huda

Ida Engberg

Insomniac Records

Jason Brown

Jason Ross

Jauz

Jinx

John Summit

Joseph Capriati Invites

JOYRYDE

JSTJR

KAMI

Kaskade

Kayzo

Keith Mackenzie

Kill Script

KSHMR

Kye Kinch

Kygo (Sunset)

Liquid Stranger

Loud Luxury

Louis The Child

LP Giobbi (Sunset)

Luccio

Lucii

Magic Mike

Markus Schulz

The Martinez Brothers

MASF

Matroda

Matthais

MEEN

Moon Boots

Morten

Mrotek

Nasser Baker

NGHTMRE b2b SVDDEN DEATH

Nicole Moudaber Presents In The Mood

Nifra

Noizu

Patrick Topping

Paul Van Dyk

Phoenix Jagger b2b Pacho Berrocal

PLSMA

Reaper

Rico Rox

Said The Sky

SayMyName

Seven Lions

SIDEPIECE

Sita Abellán

Sloth

Slugg

Softest Hard

Soren

Steller

Subtronics

Supernaut

Suzy Solar

Tape-B

Tchami (Sunset)

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

Too Heavy Crew

Too Kind

Verse b2b Ghost Lotus

Vintage Culture

VRG

Wenzday b2b Nostalgix

Westend b2b Black V Neck

Whipped Cream

William Black

Zedd

Tickets are on sale now at edcorlando.frontgatetickets.com.

The festival has enjoyed much success in Orlando, growing in attendance every year from 30,000 in 2007 to more than 100,000 in 2019. The festival was postponed last year because of the pandemic. The company behind EDC has not announced any plans for COVID-19 safety protocols at this time.

