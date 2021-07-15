EDC lineup: Electric Daisy Carnival announces artists playing 2021 event
ORLANDO, Fla. - Music fans, get ready!
Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) is coming back to Orlando and they just announced who will be playing.
The three-day music extravaganza is taking place Nov. 12-14, 2021 at Tinker Field near Camping World Stadium. The festival typically brings out hundreds of thousands of attendees.
"Over three days, an eclectic mix of more than 120 dance music acts will take over the celebratory return of one of the most vibrant and electrifying editions of EDC," the festival said. "From dance music’s strong roots in Florida to the explosive energy the city of Orlando brings, the iconic music festival will showcase many special moments, including Diesel’s "homecoming" to Orlando and a full day of Florida’s signature breakbeats."
They added that "genre-specific sounds will be on full display throughout the festival, brought to Headliners by Insomniac’s Basscon, Dreamstate, Bassrush, Factory 93, and Insomniac Records."
The full lineup is:
- AC Slater
- Acraze
- ADIN
- Afrojack b2b R3HAB
- Alan Walker
- Alyx Ander
- Amelie Lens
- ANNA
- Armin van Buuren
- ATLiens
- Audiotrap
- Avision
- Bae-toven
- Basscon
- Bassrush Experience
- Bernzikial
- Bingewatch
- Black Coffee (Sunset)
- Blunts & Blondes
- Born Dirty
- Brothers of Funk
- Caleb Dent b2b Dre Mendez
- Cash Cash
- Cat Dealers b2b Dubdogz
- Celo
- Cheyenne Giles
- Code Black
- Coone
- Cosmic Gate
- Cut & Sew
- DANNY TIME b2b SoSmoov
- Danyelino
- Darksiderz
- Denis Sulta
- Deoca
- DEVAULT
- Diesel
- Dimension
- Discovery Project
- DJ Anime
- DJ Holographic
- DJ Security
- DJ Shaolin
- Doc Roc
- Dom Dolla
- Dombresky
- Dr Phunk
- Dreamstate Presents
- Eazybaked
- Ekali
- Elephante
- Eli Brown
- Excision
- Factor B
- Factory 93 Experience
- Frank Walker
- Fury + MC Dino
- G Jones
- Galantis
- Golden Child
- Green Velvet Presents La La Land
- Grube & Hovsepian
- Grum
- Haliene (Live)
- Heather Collins
- Hot Since 82
- Huda
- Ida Engberg
- Insomniac Records
- Jason Brown
- Jason Ross
- Jauz
- Jinx
- John Summit
- Joseph Capriati Invites
- JOYRYDE
- JSTJR
- KAMI
- Kaskade
- Kayzo
- Keith Mackenzie
- Kill Script
- KSHMR
- Kye Kinch
- Kygo (Sunset)
- Liquid Stranger
- Loud Luxury
- Louis The Child
- LP Giobbi (Sunset)
- Luccio
- Lucii
- Magic Mike
- Markus Schulz
- The Martinez Brothers
- MASF
- Matroda
- Matthais
- MEEN
- Moon Boots
- Morten
- Mrotek
- Nasser Baker
- NGHTMRE b2b SVDDEN DEATH
- Nicole Moudaber Presents In The Mood
- Nifra
- Noizu
- Patrick Topping
- Paul Van Dyk
- Phoenix Jagger b2b Pacho Berrocal
- PLSMA
- Reaper
- Rico Rox
- Said The Sky
- SayMyName
- Seven Lions
- SIDEPIECE
- Sita Abellán
- Sloth
- Slugg
- Softest Hard
- Soren
- Steller
- Subtronics
- Supernaut
- Suzy Solar
- Tape-B
- Tchami (Sunset)
- Tiësto
- Timmy Trumpet
- Too Heavy Crew
- Too Kind
- Verse b2b Ghost Lotus
- Vintage Culture
- VRG
- Wenzday b2b Nostalgix
- Westend b2b Black V Neck
- Whipped Cream
- William Black
- Zedd
Tickets are on sale now at edcorlando.frontgatetickets.com.
The festival has enjoyed much success in Orlando, growing in attendance every year from 30,000 in 2007 to more than 100,000 in 2019. The festival was postponed last year because of the pandemic. The company behind EDC has not announced any plans for COVID-19 safety protocols at this time.
