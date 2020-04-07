Easter Sunday programming on FOX 35 Plus

article

For those self-isolating this Easter Sunday and searching for holiday-themed television programming after church services, might we suggest FOX 35 PLUS.

From noon to 2:20 p.m., we will be showing the holiday classic Easter Parade (1948), Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, and Peter Lawford. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture nightclub, Easter Parade is the story of a performer who hires a naive chorus girl to become his new dance partner to make his former partner jealous and to prove he can make any partner a star.

Then, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., we present Fox Special: Easter Sunday. This one-hour special produced by TBN will feature some top nationally known spiritual leaders and major musical artists. It will provide an Easter Special for the millions of church-going Americans who can’t attend their services because churches are closed due to the current pandemic affecting the world. It will feature words and prayers from Joel Osteen, TD Jakes, Max Lucado, Jentezen Franklin, Robert Morris and Priscilla Shirer, with musical performances by Chris Tomlin and Michael W. Smith.